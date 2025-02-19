Wednesday, February 19, 2025
2066-4th-St-San-Rafael-CA
Located at 2066 4th St. in San Rafael, the 5,739-square-foot property offers one retail unit, one office unit, six single-room occupancy units and a one-bedroom/one-bath unit.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $1.4M Sale-Leaseback of Mixed-Use Property in San Rafael, California

by Amy Works

SAN RAFAEL, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale-leaseback of a mixed-use building located at 2066 4th St. in San Rafael. A limited liability company sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $1.4 million.

Built in 1946, the 5,739-square-foot property offers one retail unit, one office unit, six single-room occupancy units and a one-bedroom/one-bath residential unit.

John Lee, Adam Levin and Robert Johnston of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the deal. The seller will remain as a commercial tenant at the property. 

