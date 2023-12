GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $1.4 million sale of a 2,450-square-foot restaurant property net leased to Domino’s in Grand Rapids. The freestanding building, located at 6539 28th St., recently underwent a major remodel. John Nuzman of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a west Michigan-based development company. An all-cash buyer based in Virginia purchased the asset.