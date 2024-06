MILWAUKEE — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $1.4 million sale of a Taco John’s-occupied restaurant property in Milwaukee. The net-leased building, constructed in 2023, is located at 4650 S. 5th St. adjacent to the Milwaukee International Airport. Carson Breshears and Hank Wolfer of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer and seller, both of which were limited liability companies. Todd Lindblom assisted in closing the transaction as the broker of record in Wisconsin.