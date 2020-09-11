Marcus & Millichap Brokers $1.6M Sale of Howard Johnson Hotel in Iowa

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Iowa, Midwest

BURLINGTON, IOWA — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $1.6 million sale of a Howard Johnson hotel in Southeast Iowa’s Burlington. The 96-room property is located at 2759 Mt. Pleasant St. near the Catfish Bend Casino and Burlington Regional Airport. Ebrahim Valliani, Allan Miller and Chris Gomes of Marcus & Millichap marketed the hotel on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer information was undisclosed.