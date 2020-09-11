REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $1.6M Sale of Howard Johnson Hotel in Iowa

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Iowa, Midwest

BURLINGTON, IOWA — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $1.6 million sale of a Howard Johnson hotel in Southeast Iowa’s Burlington. The 96-room property is located at 2759 Mt. Pleasant St. near the Catfish Bend Casino and Burlington Regional Airport. Ebrahim Valliani, Allan Miller and Chris Gomes of Marcus & Millichap marketed the hotel on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer information was undisclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
16
Webinar: Greater Kansas City Retail Outlook— How is the Greater Kansas City Area Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Sep
17
Webinar: How the Pandemic, Baby Boomers, and Technology are Changing the Senior Living Business
Sep
21
Webinar: Las Vegas Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Nevada?
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  