Marcus & Millichap Brokers $1.6M Sale of PNC Bank Ground Lease in Indianapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Retail

The 4,935-square-foot building sits on 1.6 acres at 4030 S. East St.

INDIANAPOLIS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a PNC Bank ground lease in Indianapolis for $1.6 million. The 4,935-square-foot building sits on 1.6 acres at 4030 S. East St. Jordan Klink and Ben Sullivan of Marcus & Millichap’s The Klink Group marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a Michigan-based limited liability company. Agents from Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix office represented the out-of-state, 1031 exchange buyer.