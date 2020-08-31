REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $1.6M Sale of Starbucks-Occupied Property in Des Plaines, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Restaurant, Retail

DES PLAINES, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 1,914-square-foot property occupied by Starbucks in Des Plaines for $1.6 million. The net-leased asset is located at 1427 Lee St. next to Aldi. Starbucks has seven years remaining on its lease. Austin Weisenbeck and Sean Sharko of Marcus & Millichap marketed the building on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. A local investor purchased the property.

