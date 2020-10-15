Marcus & Millichap Brokers $1.7M Sale of Arby’s-Occupied Property in Minnesota

NORTHFIELD, MINN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $1.7 million sale of a 3,496-square-foot property occupied by Arby’s in Northfield, about 40 miles south of Minneapolis. The net-leased building is located at 2220 Gleason Court. Tom Gommels of Marcus & Millichap marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Gommels also procured the buyer, an out-of-state limited liability company.