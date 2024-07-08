Monday, July 8, 2024
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $1.7M Sale of Three-Tenant Retail Property in Valparaiso, Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

VALPARAISO, IND. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $1.7 million sale of a three-tenant retail property that serves as an outlot to the Cumberland Crossing retail center in Valparaiso near Chicago. Built in 2008, the 7,541-square-foot building is leased to Salon Lofts, Venus Nails and Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance Agency. Mitchell Kiven and Nicholas Kanich of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an Indiana-based retail developer and manager, and procured the buyer, an Illinois-based real estate development and management company. Josh Caruana assisted in closing the transaction as the broker of record in Indiana. The property, located at 3029 Calumet Drive, closed at 97.5 percent of the list price.

