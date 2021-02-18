REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $1.8M Sale of Single-Tenant Retail Property in Indiana

The Rural King store is located at 510 Fairview Blvd.

KENDALLVILLE, IND. — Marcus & Millichap’s The Klink Group has brokered the $1.8 million sale of a single-tenant, net-leased retail property in Kendallville, about 30 miles north of Fort Wayne. The building, located at 510 Fairview Blvd, is occupied by Rural King. The retailer offers essential goods and farming products. Jordan Klink marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Los Angeles-based Walmilton LLC. Klink also sourced the buyer, Indiana-based K&K Real Estate Associates LLC. Rural King, founded in 1960, maintains more than 120 stores in 13 states.

