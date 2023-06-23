Marcus & Millichap Brokers $1.8M Sale of South Williams Apartment Building in Mesa, Arizona

MESA, ARIZ. — A private investor has purchased the 12-unit South Williams apartment building in Mesa for $1.8 million. It is located at 335-359 South Williams, about two miles north of the US-60 freeway and less than a mile south of the Valley Metro Light Rail.

New ownership will have the opportunity to renovate all unit interiors to capitalize on renovation premiums already proven in the submarket, notes Paul Bay of Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix office, who secured the buyer. Bay, Adam Saylor and Darrell Moffitt arranged the transaction. The seller was also a private investor.