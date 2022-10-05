Marcus & Millichap Brokers $1.9M Sale of Chili’s Ground Lease in Plainfield, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Restaurant, Retail

PLAINFIELD, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $1.9 million sale of a Chili’s ground lease in Plainfield, about 40 miles southwest of Chicago. The restaurant building spans 6,150 square feet. The property at 12740 Illinois Route 59 is situated near Target, Ross Dress for Less and Five Below stores. Austin Weisenbeck and Sean Sharko of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an individual trust. The duo also secured and represented the buyer, a Chicagoland private investor and limited liability company. The property sold at the full list price.