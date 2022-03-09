Marcus & Millichap Brokers $1.9M Sale of Nix 99 Retail Property in Lynnwood, Washington

Lighthouse Diving plans to open a diving superstore at the 5,200-square-foot The Nix 99 Building at Mukilteo Gateway in Lynnwood, Wash.

LYNNWOOD, WASH. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of The Nix 99 Building at Mukilteo Gateway, a retail property in Lynnwood. A private investor sold the asset to Lighthouse Diving for $1.9 million.

Located at 13718 31st Ave. W, The Nix 99 Building at Mukilteo Gateway features 5,200 square feet of retail space. At the time of sale, the property was vacant. The new owner plans to open a diving gear superstore at the site.

Christopher Secreto and Stren Lea of Marcus & Millichap’s Seattle office represented the seller, while Art Thimpson of NAI-PSP represented the buyer in the deal.