Marcus & Millichap Brokers $1.9M Sale of Retail Building in Liberty, Missouri

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Missouri, Retail

LIBERTY, MO. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $1.9 million sale of a 10,963-square-foot retail building in Liberty, a northern suburb of Kansas City. The two-tenant property at 8500-8504 N. Church Road is home to Hallmark and a salon. Dustin Javitch, Craig Fuller, Erin Patton and Scott Wiles of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company. David Saverin assisted in closing the transaction as the Missouri broker of record. A local buyer purchased the asset.