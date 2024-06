BELLEFONT, PA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $10.1 million sale of a retail building in Bellefont, about 120 miles northwest of Harrisburg, that is net leased to grocer Giant Food. The building was constructed in 2022 and is part of Paradise Shopping Center. Dean Zang, Brad Nathanson and David Crotts of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Pennsylvania-based developer, in the transaction. JRW Realty represented the buyer, an affiliate of Exchange Right.