Marcus & Millichap Brokers $10.1M Sale of Retail Center in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $10.1 million sale of the nearly 50,000-square-foot Cross County Plaza retail center in West Palm Beach. Located at 1922-1948 N. Military Trail, Cross County Plaza is fully occupied and anchored by national retailers including dd’s Discounts and K&G Fashion Superstore.

The property is an outparcel to the larger Cross County Plaza shopping mall, which is situated near I-95 and Florida’s Turnpike. Tenants at the larger center include Presidente Supermarket, Ross Dress for Less, YouFit Gyms and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Douglas Mandel, Zach Levine and Josh Gilbert of Marcus & Millichap’s Fort Lauderdale office represented the seller in the transaction. Pliskin Realty was the buyer.