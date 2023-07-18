Marcus & Millichap Brokers $10.1M Sale of Retail Strip Center in Miami Gardens, Florida

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $10.1 million sale of Shoppes of Ives Dairy, a 24,517-square-foot retail strip center located at 19801 N.W. 2nd Ave. in Miami Gardens. Kirk Olson and Drew Kristol of Marcus & Millichap’s Miami office represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer and seller are both private investment firms that have requested anonymity. Shoppes of Ives Dairy’s tenant roster includes Wells Fargo, Smoothie King, The UPS Store, Subway, T-Mobile, Foot Locker and local restaurants and service retailers.