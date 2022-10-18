Marcus & Millichap Brokers $10.2M Sale of Rhode Island Civic Building

JOHNSTON, R.I. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $10.2 million sale of a 20,560-square-foot civic building in Johnston, a western suburb of Providence. The building houses offices of the U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services. Laurie Ann Drinkwater and Seth Richard of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investment group, in the transaction. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.