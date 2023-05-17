Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $10.2M Sale of Shops at Glen Pointe in Glenview, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

GLENVIEW, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $10.2 million sale of Shops at Glen Pointe in Glenview, about 15 miles northwest of the Chicago Loop. Located at 3700 Willow Road, the retail center consists of three buildings and is home to tenants such as Chipotle, Starbucks, Naf Naf Grill and AT&T. The property serves as an outlot to Mariano’s and LA Fitness. Sean Sharko and Austin Weisenbeck of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company based in Chicagoland. An Iowa-based investment group was the buyer.

