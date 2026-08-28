Friday, August 28, 2026
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AcquisitionsIndustrialNew YorkNortheast

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $10.3M Sale of Bronx Industrial Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $10.3 million sale of a 9,200-square-foot industrial building in The Bronx. The building at 935 Garrison Ave. is located within a Qualified Opportunity Zone and was fully vacant at the time of sale. According to LoopNet Inc., the building was constructed in 1949 and features a clear height of 16 feet, as well as both dock-high and grade-level doors. Jakub Nowak, Steven Siegel and Michael Maldonado of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity.

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