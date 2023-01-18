REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $10.3M Sale of Shopping Center in Hinesville, Georgia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

The 41,800-square-foot Hinesville Central is shadow-anchored by a Walmart Supercenter.

HINESVILLE, GA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $10.3 million sale of Hinesville Central, a 41,800-square-foot retail center located at 755 Oglethorpe Highway in Hinesville. The property is shadow-anchored by a Walmart Supercenter. Al Taf of Marcus & Millichap’s Atlanta office represented the seller, a 104-year-old private company based in Georgia, in the transaction. Brian Munn, also with Marcus & Millichap’s Atlanta office, procured the buyer, a private investor. Both parties requested anonymity.

