Marcus & Millichap Brokers $10.4M Sale of Multifamily Building in Poughkeepsie, New York

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $10.4 million sale of 40 Cannon, a multifamily building located about 85 miles north of Manhattan in Poughkeepsie. According to LoopNet Inc., the property, which includes retail space, was originally built as a hotel in 1957. Joseph French Jr., Kodi Traver and Matthew Gault of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an undisclosed private investor, in the deal. Steven Rock of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer. The property was fully leased at the time of sale.

