REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $10.4M Sale of Office, Retail Asset in Manhattan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New York, Northeast, Office, Retail

NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $10.4 million sale of a 5,029-square-foot office and retail asset in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan. Located at 52 Greene St., the property features a ground-level retail space and two office units. Matt Fotis and Colton Traynham of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a local private owner. The duo also procured the buyer, an international investor.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
May
7
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
May
8
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business