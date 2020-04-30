Marcus & Millichap Brokers $10.4M Sale of Office, Retail Asset in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $10.4 million sale of a 5,029-square-foot office and retail asset in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan. Located at 52 Greene St., the property features a ground-level retail space and two office units. Matt Fotis and Colton Traynham of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a local private owner. The duo also procured the buyer, an international investor.