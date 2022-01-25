REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $10.4M Sale of Three-Tenant Retail Property in Coconut Creek, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

coconut creek

The tenants at the two-building property include a Shell Station, Daily’s Convenience store and a Firestone Complete Auto Care Center.

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $10.4 million sale of a three-tenant retail property in Coconut Creek. Michael Salafia, Gabriel Britti, Ricardo Esteves and Ronnie Issenberg of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a publicly traded REIT, and procured the buyer, Boca Gas Co. The tenants at the two-building property include a Shell Station, Daily’s Convenience store and a Firestone Complete Auto Care Center.

The property spans 94,090 square feet on 2.2 acres at 6350 N State Road 7 and 6330 US-331 South. Both properties are surrounded by retailers including BJs, Publix, Walmart Supercenter, Kohl’s, Starbucks and Chick-fil-A.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
27
Webinar: Increase Seniors Housing NOI & Equity Value with IoT Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Feb
3
Seniors Housing Policy Outlook: What Will Impact Operations, Investment & Development in 2022?
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  