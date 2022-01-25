Marcus & Millichap Brokers $10.4M Sale of Three-Tenant Retail Property in Coconut Creek, Florida

The tenants at the two-building property include a Shell Station, Daily’s Convenience store and a Firestone Complete Auto Care Center.

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $10.4 million sale of a three-tenant retail property in Coconut Creek. Michael Salafia, Gabriel Britti, Ricardo Esteves and Ronnie Issenberg of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a publicly traded REIT, and procured the buyer, Boca Gas Co. The tenants at the two-building property include a Shell Station, Daily’s Convenience store and a Firestone Complete Auto Care Center.

The property spans 94,090 square feet on 2.2 acres at 6350 N State Road 7 and 6330 US-331 South. Both properties are surrounded by retailers including BJs, Publix, Walmart Supercenter, Kohl’s, Starbucks and Chick-fil-A.