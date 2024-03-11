Monday, March 11, 2024
Berkeley Plaza in Goldsboro, N.C., was fully leased at the time of sale.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $10.5M Sale of Berkeley Plaza Shopping Center in Goldsboro, North Carolina

by John Nelson

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $10.5 million sale of Berkeley Plaza, a 101,812-square-foot shopping center in Goldsboro, about 55 miles southeast of Raleigh. Tenants at the property, which was fully occupied at the time of sale, include Big Lots, Gold’s Gym, Staples, Books-A-Million, AT&T and U.S. Armed Forces.

Andrew Margulies, Harrison Creason and Harrison Jones of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a North Carolina-based investor, in the transaction. Bold Commercial Real Estate represented the buyer, a family office.

