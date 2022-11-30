REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $10.5M Sale of Historic Multifamily Property in Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Designed by Chicago architect Harry Weese, the building was completed in 1956 and designated a Chicago landmark in 2012.

CHICAGO — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 25-unit multifamily property in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood for $10.5 million. The property at 227 E. Walton Place rises 13 stories. Designed by Chicago architect Harry Weese, the building was completed in 1956 and designated a Chicago landmark in 2012. Of the 25 units, 24 have been updated, mostly in the last three years. Kyle Stengle, Sean Sharko and Austin Weisenbeck of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Brad Management, which previously worked with the same brokerage team to acquire the property through a condo deconversion in 2018. The buyer, Altitude Capital Partners, plans to modernize the common areas.

