Marcus & Millichap Brokers $10.5M Sale of Retail Center in Lawrence, Kansas

LAWRENCE, KAN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Lawrence Marketplace in Lawrence for $10.5 million. The 90,982-square-foot retail center is located at 2525 Iowa St. Anchor tenants at the fully occupied property include Planet Fitness and Office Depot. Zach Turner, Scott Wiles, Mark Ruble, Erin Patton, Craig Fuller and Chris Lind of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Kansas-based limited liability company. The team also secured the buyer, a New York-based limited liability company.