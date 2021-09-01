Marcus & Millichap Brokers $10.5M Sale of West New York Multifamily Portfolio

WEST NEW YORK, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $10.5 million sale of a three-property, 66-unit multifamily portfolio in West New York, located across the Hudson River from Manhattan. Fahri Ozturk, Richard Gatto and David Ferber of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and the buyer, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity, in the transaction. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program.