Marcus & Millichap Brokers $10.6M Sale of Metro Pittsburgh Shopping Center

BRIDGEVILLE, PA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $10.6 million sale of The Crossings at South Fayette, a 38,203-square-foot shopping center in Bridgeville, a southwestern suburb of Pittsburgh. The center comprises a freestanding grocery store of anchor tenant ALDI, a drive-thru strip occupied by Starbucks and Chipotle Mexican Grill and a multi-tenant strip that is home to Sola Salon Studios, Jimmy John’s, Elevation Medical Weight Loss, Brentwood Bank and Radiance at Fluhme. Dean Zang and David Crotts of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a local family, in the transaction. Zang and Crotts also procured the buyer, San Diego-based investment firm The Niki Group.