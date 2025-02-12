Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $10.7M Sale of Apartment Complex in Winthrop, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

WINTHROP, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $10.7 million sale of Shore Drive Apartments, a multifamily complex in Winthrop, located northeast of Boston. Shore Drive Apartments currently houses 71 units in studio, one- and two-bedroom formats, and plans are underway for the addition of another 27 units as part of a reconstruction effort following a fire at the property last year.  Evan Griffith, Tony Pepdjonovic and Will Sanborn of Marcus & Millichap Boston represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.

