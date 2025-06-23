Monday, June 23, 2025
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $10.8M Sale of Historic Brooklyn Apartment Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $10.8 million sale of a 101-unit historic apartment building located in the Prospect-Lefferts Gardens neighborhood of Brooklyn. The six-story, elevator-served building at 275 Linden Blvd. was originally constructed in 1930. Information on floor plans and amenities was not disclosed. Shaun Riney and Daniel Greenblatt of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Seth Glasser, also with Marcus & Millichap, procured the buyer, a California-based family office.

