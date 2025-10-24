Friday, October 24, 2025
North Port Village
North Port Village, a 66,083-square-foot neighborhood retail center in North Port, Fla., houses a mix of 12 tenants including Planet Fitness, Humana, NAPA Auto Parts and Do The Beach adventure park.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $10.8M Sale of North Port Village Retail Center in Florida

by Abby Cox

NORTH PORT, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $10.8 million sale of North Port Village, a 66,083-square-foot neighborhood retail center located at 14255 S. Tamiami Trail in North Port, roughly 35 miles south of Sarasota, Fla. Planet Fitness anchors the property, which was fully leased at the time of sale. Additional tenants include Humana, NAPA Auto Parts and Do The Beach adventure park. North Port Village was originally built in 1989 on nearly 11 acres.

Clayton Brown, Luke Holsinger and Ruthanne Loar of Marcus & Millichap’s Seattle office procured the buyer, a Seattle-based private investor, in the transaction. Drew Kristol and Kirk Olson, also with Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller, a South Florida-based real estate investment firm.

