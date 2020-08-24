REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $10.9M Sale of Three Multifamily Assets in Jersey City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of three multifamily assets totaling 66 units in Jersey City, a western suburb of New York City. The sales price was roughly $10.9 million, or $171,000 per unit. Fahri Ozturk, Richard Gatto and David Ferber of Marcus & Millichap handled the transaction. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
Webinar — Michigan Retail Outlook: How is Michigan’s Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Aug
31
Webinar — Central Florida Retail Outlook: How are Central Florida markets responding to COVID-19?
Sep
3
Webinar: Las Vegas Retail Outlook — How is the Las Vegas Retail Sector responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  