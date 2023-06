OHIO AND MICHIGAN — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $10 million sale-leaseback of a three-property industrial portfolio in Ohio and Michigan. The tenant is WW Williams, a truck and diesel engine maintenance and repair company. The properties are located in Cleveland and Brunswick, Ohio, as well as Dearborn, Mich. Alex Frankel, Chris Lind and Mark Ruble of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, a limited liability company.