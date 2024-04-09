Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
315 Urban Flats is approved for 179 apartments across eight floors comprising studios, one-, and two-bedroom units.
AcquisitionsDevelopmentFloridaMultifamilySoutheast

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $10M Sale of Multifamily Development Site in Miami

by John Nelson

MIAMI — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $10 million sale of a fully approved multifamily development site at 315 N.W. 27th Ave. in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood. The buyer, an entity doing business as Astor Acquisitions LLC, plans to develop an apartment community on the 1.2-acre site called 315 Urban Flats.

Eddie Toledo and Jonathan De La Rosa of Marcus & Millichap’s Miami office represented the sellers, Frank Lopez and Pedro Munilla, in the land sale.

315 Urban Flats is approved for 179 apartments across eight floors comprising studios, one-, and two-bedroom units. Amenities will include ground-floor retail spaces, a swimming pool, fitness center and a parking garage. The construction timeline was not disclosed.

You may also like

CRG to Develop 1 MSF Industrial Facility Near...

JLL Arranges Sales of 338,000 SF Rexwoods Medical...

Halton Group Opens Newly Expanded Manufacturing Facility in...

Asana Partners Signs 23,000 SF Office Lease at...

Partnership Acquires Houston Multifamily Portfolio for $60M

Newmark Brokers Sale of 52,456 SF Industrial Property...

Cal State Long Beach Breaks Ground on $115M...

Wells Fargo Provides $57.9M Financing for La Sabila...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $32.6M Sale of The...