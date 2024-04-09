Marcus & Millichap Brokers $10M Sale of Multifamily Development Site in Miami

MIAMI — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $10 million sale of a fully approved multifamily development site at 315 N.W. 27th Ave. in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood. The buyer, an entity doing business as Astor Acquisitions LLC, plans to develop an apartment community on the 1.2-acre site called 315 Urban Flats.

Eddie Toledo and Jonathan De La Rosa of Marcus & Millichap’s Miami office represented the sellers, Frank Lopez and Pedro Munilla, in the land sale.

315 Urban Flats is approved for 179 apartments across eight floors comprising studios, one-, and two-bedroom units. Amenities will include ground-floor retail spaces, a swimming pool, fitness center and a parking garage. The construction timeline was not disclosed.