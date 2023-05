NORTH BERGEN, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $11.1 million sale of a 38,310-square-foot industrial property in North Bergen, located across the Hudson River from Manhattan. Built on 2.8 acres in 2004, the property features a clear height of 26 feet, 21 drive-in doors and 50 parking spaces. Mark Gjonbalaj, Alan Cafiero and Giacomo Fiorenza represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were limited liability companies that requested anonymity, in the transaction.