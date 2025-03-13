Marcus & Millichap Brokers $11.3M Sale of Mixed-Use Property in Clermont, Florida

CLERMONT, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $11.3 million sale of Legends Pointe, a two-building mixed-use retail and medical office property located in Clermont, approximately 22 miles west of Orlando. Originally built in 2006, the recently renovated property is situated on 4.3 acres and totals 47,418 square feet. Legends Pointe comprises 18 office suites and 10 retail units.

Yassin Benkabbou and Salim Valiani of Marcus & Millichap’s Orlando office represented the seller, a local limited liability company, in the transaction.