Marcus & Millichap Brokers $11.3M Sale of Townhome Property in Plymouth, Minnesota

PLYMOUTH, MINN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $11.3 million sale of a 64-unit townhome rental property in the Twin Cities suburb of Plymouth. Built in 1995, the property is situated along 18th Avenue near Parker Lake. Abe Roberts and Scott Harris represented the buyer and seller, neither of which were disclosed.