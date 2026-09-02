Marcus & Millichap Brokers $11.5M Sale of Retail Strip Center in Glendale Heights, Illinois

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $11.5 million sale of Bloomingdale Plaza in Glendale Heights. Anchored by Aldi, the 15-suite retail center is fully occupied and includes a two-tenant outlot anchored by Starbucks, which executed a five-year lease extension in August. Longstanding tenants Aldi, Boost Mobile and Glendale Medical have occupied the center for more than 17 years. The center ranks in the top 7 percent of Illinois strip centers by visits, attracting more than 1.4 million annual visitors, according to Marcus & Millichap. Austin Weisenbeck and Sean Sharko of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a local private investor. Buyer information was not provided.