Wednesday, September 2, 2026
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Bloomingdale Plaza was fully leased at the time of sale.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestRetail

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $11.5M Sale of Retail Strip Center in Glendale Heights, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $11.5 million sale of Bloomingdale Plaza in Glendale Heights. Anchored by Aldi, the 15-suite retail center is fully occupied and includes a two-tenant outlot anchored by Starbucks, which executed a five-year lease extension in August. Longstanding tenants Aldi, Boost Mobile and Glendale Medical have occupied the center for more than 17 years. The center ranks in the top 7 percent of Illinois strip centers by visits, attracting more than 1.4 million annual visitors, according to Marcus & Millichap. Austin Weisenbeck and Sean Sharko of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a local private investor. Buyer information was not provided.

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