NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $11.7 million sale of a 26,260-square-foot shopping center in the Canarsie neighborhood of Brooklyn. The two-story center consists of five ground-floor spaces and a 12,000-square-foot second-level space that is occupied by A+ Kidz Academy. Scott Plasky and Alexander Arustamian of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, a private investor. Both parties requested anonymity.