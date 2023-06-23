Friday, June 23, 2023
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $11.7M Sale of Industrial Flex Property in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

WYOMISSING, PA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $11.7 million sale of a 142,700-square-foot industrial flex property in Wyomissing, located northwest of Philadelphia. The site spans 9.1 acres, and the building was constructed in 1930. Alan Cafiero and Mark Gjonbalaj of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were limited liability companies that requested anonymity, in the transaction. Sean Beuche of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record.

