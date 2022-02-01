REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $11.9M Sale of Kroger-Anchored Shopping Center in Lake City, Georgia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

Kroger

Lake City Commons is a 91,494-square-foot, Kroger-anchored shopping center in Lake City.

LAKE CITY, GA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $11.9 million sale of Lake City Commons, a 91,494-square-foot, Kroger-anchored shopping center in Lake City.

Zach Taylor of Marcus & Millichap’s Taylor-McMinn Retail Group represented the seller, New York City-based SomeraRoad. The buyer, Forge Capital, a private real estate fund based in Tampa, completed an assumption of existing CMBS debt on the property.

“Selling property with existing CMBS debt that must be assumed is historically difficult, but with the demand for well-located, grocery-anchored centers as high as it has ever been, there were many bidders competing for Lake City Commons,” says Taylor.

