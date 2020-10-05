Marcus & Millichap Brokers $12.2M Sale of Mixed-Use Portfolio in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $12.2 million sale of The Prospect Slope Portfolio, a collection of five buildings in Brooklyn that total 18 market-rate apartments and seven commercial spaces. The buildings were originally constructed in 1915. Andrew Bronsteen, Joe Koicim, Mark Zarrella, Peter Von Der Ahe and Shaun Riney of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties were private investors that requested anonymity.