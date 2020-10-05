REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $12.2M Sale of Mixed-Use Portfolio in Brooklyn

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Mixed-Use, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $12.2 million sale of The Prospect Slope Portfolio, a collection of five buildings in Brooklyn that total 18 market-rate apartments and seven commercial spaces. The buildings were originally constructed in 1915. Andrew Bronsteen, Joe Koicim, Mark Zarrella, Peter Von Der Ahe and Shaun Riney of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties were private investors that requested anonymity.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
Webinar: Houston Retail Outlook— How is the Houston Market Responding to the Pandemic?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
14
Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
14
Conversation Technology As A Game Changer: Increasing Sales Effectiveness in Seniors Housing
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  