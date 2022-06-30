Marcus & Millichap Brokers $12.3M Sale of Oak Ridge Plaza Shopping Center in Orlando

Oak Ridge Plaza in Orlando was 97 percent leased at the time of sale to 19 tenants, including Family Dollar, Biomat USA, La Familia Pawn, United Temps and Boost Mobile.

ORLANDO, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered sale of Oak Ridge Plaza, a 75,701-square-foot shopping center located at 2332 W. Oak Ridge Road in Orlando. Aloma International Properties Inc. purchased the property from an entity doing business as 2332 West Oak Ridge Road LLC for $12.3 million. Nick Ledvora of Marcus & Millichap’s Orlando office procured the buyer in the transaction. Oak Ridge Plaza was 97 percent leased at the time of sale to 19 tenants, including Family Dollar, Biomat USA, La Familia Pawn, United Temps and Boost Mobile.