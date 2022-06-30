REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $12.3M Sale of Oak Ridge Plaza Shopping Center in Orlando

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Oak Ridge Plaza in Orlando was 97 percent leased at the time of sale to 19 tenants, including Family Dollar, Biomat USA, La Familia Pawn, United Temps and Boost Mobile.

ORLANDO, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered sale of Oak Ridge Plaza, a 75,701-square-foot shopping center located at 2332 W. Oak Ridge Road in Orlando. Aloma International Properties Inc. purchased the property from an entity doing business as 2332 West Oak Ridge Road LLC for $12.3 million. Nick Ledvora of Marcus & Millichap’s Orlando office procured the buyer in the transaction. Oak Ridge Plaza was 97 percent leased at the time of sale to 19 tenants, including Family Dollar, Biomat USA, La Familia Pawn, United Temps and Boost Mobile.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  