BANGOR, MAINE — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $12.4 million sale of a 91,828-square-foot retail building in Bangor, Maine. BJ’s Wholesale Club occupies the building at 110 Longview Drive, which sits on a 13-acre site and was originally constructed in 2002 and renovated in 2015, according to LoopNet Inc. Adam Cohen and Brett Kilar of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.