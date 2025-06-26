Thursday, June 26, 2025
Coolwood Plaza is anchored by a Strack & Van Til grocery store.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $12.4M Sale of Retail Center in Valparaiso, Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

VALPARAISO, IND. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $12.4 million sale of Coolwood Plaza in Valparaiso. Anchored by a Strack & Van Til grocery store, the property is home to 11 tenants. The center is also home to a separately leased commissary space operated by Strack & Van Til that supports food preparation and distribution for 21 regional locations. Mitchell Kiven and Nicolas Kanich of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an entity affiliated with Chicago-based developer Weiss Entities LLC. Kiven procured the buyer, BC Wood Properties.

