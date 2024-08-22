Marcus & Millichap Brokers $12.4M Sale of Retail Portfolio in Mount Prospect, Illinois

MOUNT PROSPECT, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $12.4 million sale of a three-building retail portfolio in Mount Prospect, about 20 miles northwest of downtown Chicago. The assets serve as outparcels to Randhurst Village, a Costco-anchored shopping mall. The first property at 102 E. Kensington Road is home to Chipotle, Five Guys, Jersey Mike’s, Sports Clips and T-Mobile. The second, at 1065 Emhurst Road, features GNC, Panera Bread and Nothing Bundt Cakes. The third property, located at 1027 Randhurst Village, is home to Hangry Joe’s, MOD Pizza and Poke Bros. Built in 2012, the buildings occupy a combined 3.6 acres.

Jeff Rowlett and Matthew Gordon of Marcus & Millichap procured the buyer, Lula Holdings, a Wisconsin-based limited liability partnership. Maggie Holmes of Northmarq represented the seller, RREF III-P Randhurst Village, a Delaware-based limited liability company. Steven Weinstock, broker of record in Illinois, assisted in closing the transaction. Michael Hughes of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. arranged $6.4 million in acquisition financing through US Bank.