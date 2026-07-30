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Guava-Gardens-La-Mesa-CA
Apartments at Guava Gardens in La Mesa, Calif., are reserved for residents age 62 and older.
AcquisitionsAffordable HousingCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $12.5M Sale of Affordable Seniors Housing Property in Southern California

by Amy Works

LA MESA, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $12.5 million sale of Guava Gardens, an affordable seniors housing property in La Mesa. Los Angeles-based Positive Investments was the buyer. 

Built in 1986, the property totals 81 units, with 40 studio apartments and 41 one-bedroom apartments. Residences are reserved for seniors aged 62 and older. Amenities at the community include a pool, spa, recreation room, outdoor gathering areas, laundry facilities and dedicated parking. 

Christopher Zorbas, Graeme Henderson and Austin Huffman of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. 

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