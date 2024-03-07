Thursday, March 7, 2024
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $12.5M Sale of Lehigh Valley Shopping Center

by Taylor Williams

ALLENTOWN, PA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $12.5 million sale of Parkway Shopping Center, a 133,314-square-foot retail center in the Lehigh Valley city of Allentown. The center was built in 1959 and is home to tenants such as Subway, Dollar Tree, IHOP and State Farm Insurance. Colin Reder, Derrick Dougherty and Scott Woodard of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the deal. Neil Campbell and Ian Nordfors of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer.

