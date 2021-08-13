REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $12.5M Sale of Office Building in Summit, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New Jersey, Northeast, Office

SUMMIT, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $12.5 million sale of a 19,971-square-foot office building in Summit, located about 25 miles west of New York City. Alan Cafiero, Ben Sgambati and David Cafiero of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer and seller, both of which were limited liability companies that requested anonymity, in the transaction. Energy Capital Partners occupies the building.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews