Marcus & Millichap Brokers $12.5M Sale of Office Building in Summit, New Jersey
SUMMIT, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $12.5 million sale of a 19,971-square-foot office building in Summit, located about 25 miles west of New York City. Alan Cafiero, Ben Sgambati and David Cafiero of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer and seller, both of which were limited liability companies that requested anonymity, in the transaction. Energy Capital Partners occupies the building.
