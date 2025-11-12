Wednesday, November 12, 2025
The store totals 130,200 square feet in Rolling Meadows.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestRetail

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $12.5M Sale of Walmart-Occupied Retail Property in Metro Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

ROLLING MEADOWS, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $12.5 million sale of a 130,200-square-foot retail property occupied by Walmart in the Chicago suburb of Rolling Meadows. Built in 2000 and renovated in 2016, the single-tenant property sits on 9.8 acres at 1460 Golf Road. Walmart, which recently signed a long-term lease extension with an absolute net structure backed by a corporate guarantee, has occupied the space for nearly 25 years. Ashish Vakhariya, Seth Haron, Darin Gross and Steven Weinstock of Marcus & Millichap represented the private equity fund seller and procured the institutional buyer.

